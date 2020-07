Sopwell House to reopen to guests next week



Now only one week away, boutique hotel Sopwell House will be reopening its doors to guests on Thursday. Located deep within the rolling Hertfordshire hills, the property is an enchanting country estate in the heart of the picturesque St Albans. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Hotels