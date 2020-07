Austrian Airlines continues to rebuild network



Austrian Airlines has published its remaining summer flight schedule, which will run until the end of October. The flag-carrier is seeking to double capacity over the period, with a view to operating 40 per cent of the flights initially planned by the end of the season. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Austria