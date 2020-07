United Airlines could furlough half of workforce



Source: www.nytimes.com



United Airlines could be forced to furlough as many as 36,000 employees in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The carrier added it expects capacity for this month to be down 75 per cent compared to July last year. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Employees