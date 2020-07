Airbus plane deliveries stall as travel demand slows



Added: 09.07.2020 10:16 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: www.aerosoft.com



The number of commercial aircraft delivered by Airbus fell to a 16-year low in the first half of 2020 new figures reveal. Over the first six months of the year, deliveries fell by 49 per cent, to 196 planes, compared with 389 in the same period last year. More in feedproxy.google.com » Planes Tags: Airbnb