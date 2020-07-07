The Wing: how the 'feminist utopia' got it so wrong

Added: 07.07.2020 11:37 | 2 views | 0 comments

It was styled as a feminist utopia, set up as an antidote to the misogyny of old boys' networks â€” but now The Wing is reeling from allegations of racism, exclusivity and abuses of power. Susannah Butter and Katie Strick report