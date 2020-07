Focus: Treats from Tuscany



Added: 06.07.2020 15:20 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.tuscany-vespatours.com



One of my happiest memories is from a vacation in Italy a few years ago. I spent two weeks traveling through the Tuscan countryside on a Vespa, stopping off in village coffee shops each day. I was living the dream, Italian style. Although I’ve forgotten the names of most of the villages I traveled through, I will never forget the anise biscotti I had in one of the cafés on the route! More in feedproxy.google.com » Italy Tags: SPA



Comments: Comments: