Madeira declared safe for British travellers



Added: 06.07.2020 12:24 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: en.wikipedia.org



Madeira and Porto Santo Islands have been included in the global list of destinations exempt from the Foreign & Commonwealth advice against ‘all but essential’ travel. The duo is included alongside the Azores as the only two Portuguese territories to make the list. More in feedproxy.google.com »