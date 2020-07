Skyscanner launches Fare Families functionality



Source: www.youtube.com



Skyscanner has launched a new service allowing airlines to showcase their fare options and extra ancillaries at the beginning of the user journey. Travellers are presented with formation upfront so they can make informed and value-based booking decisions. More in feedproxy.google.com »