Aida Cruises extends cancellations to September



Added: 03.07.2020 8:27 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: www.schiffbilder.de



Aida Cruises has announced it will extend its pause of operations until August 31st. The Carnival Corporation-owned line confirmed last month it would cancel all North American sailings in 2020, with a number of European departures now axed. More in feedproxy.google.com » Cruises Tags: EU