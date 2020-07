Rocco Forte Hotels to open new Milan property in 2023



Rocco Forte Hotels has signed for a new five-star hotel opening in the fashionable centre of Milan. The hotel will be the first Rocco Forte property in the Italian city and is set to welcome guests in 2023 after a full refurbishment. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Hotels