Ryanair pilots agree pay cut to minimise job losses



Added: 03.07.2020



Ryanair has welcomed a decision by pilots’ union Balpa to accept a four year pay deal for its members in the UK. The contract will see UK-based pilots of the low-cost carrier take a 20 per cent pay cut, to be resorted over period. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: UK