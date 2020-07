Trainline launches social distancing function to UK travellers



Added: 02.07.2020 7:15 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.mirror.co.uk



Trainline has launched a nationwide beta-test of Crowd Alerts, a crowdsourced feature in its app to help customers alert their fellow travellers if it is not possible to social distance on a specific train. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: UK