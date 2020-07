Hotel Indigo Larnaca opens in Cyprus



Added: 02.07.2020 8:04 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: www.ihg.com



InterContinental Hotels & Resorts has opened the first branded boutique hotel in Cyprus - Hotel Indigo Larnaca. Each of the 40 bedrooms is uniquely designed and inspired by Cyprus’s craft heritage with balconies overlooking the picturesque city. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Hotels