Focus: Breaking Travel News interview: Lorenzo Giannuzi, managing director, Forte Village



Added: 01.07.2020 13:49 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: www.sardatur-holidays.co.uk



Forte Village in Sardinia reopened to guests earlier this week with new safety protocols in place to allow guests to leave concerns about the outside world at the door. Here Breaking Travel News editor, Chris O’Toole, chats with managing director Lorenzo Giannuzi to find out more More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Concerts