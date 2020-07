London Southend reopens following Covid-19 shutdown



London Southend Airport has opened its terminal doors to passengers the first time in three months after being closed due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The terminal is packed with new measures to protect passengers and employees using the airport. More in feedproxy.google.com » Employees Tags: London