Celestyal Cruises abandons 2020 season



Added: 01.07.2020 8:02 | 2 views | 0 comments



Source: www.iglucruise.com



Celestyal Cruises has announced the suspension of sailings until the 2021 season starts in March. Celestyal was one of the first cruise lines to pause operations in mid-March out of concern for our guests, crew and local communities. More in feedproxy.google.com » Cruises Tags: Concerts