Dubai unveils new tourism guideline ahead of reopening



Source: www.croatiaweek.com



Dubai has unveiled plans to reopen its borders to tourists from July 7th. The city hopes to welcome travellers from around the world while guaranteeing their safety under the guidance of the World Health Organisation. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Dubai