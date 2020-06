Tourism returns as Barbados declares Covid-19 victory



Source: ibw21.org



Amor Mottley, prime minister of Barbados, has declared the island destination free of Covid-19, with all curfews set to be lifted tomorrow. She added there are currently no active cases of the virus in the country. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Prime minister