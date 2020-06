Government to unveil quarantine-free destinations next week



Added: 27.06.2020 11:45 | 2 views | 0 comments



Source: www.birdlife.org



Travel restrictions are likely to be relaxed next week in what is being seen as a major boost to the hospitality sector. From July 6th, holidaymakers are likely to be allowed to travel to a number of European countries without having to spend 14-days in quarantine when they return. More in feedproxy.google.com » Government Tags: EU