Sonder receives vote of confidence in latest funding round



Added: 26.06.2020



Sonder has raised US$170 million in a Series E funding round. The deal, which was led by Fidelity Funds, Westcap and Inovia Capital, values the apartment rental company at US$1.3 billion. More in feedproxy.google.com »