Added: 26.06.2020 11:38 | 5 views | 0 comments

Emirates will be offering scheduled flights for passengers from seven additional cities in the month of July. These include Khartoum (from July 3rd), Amman (July 5th), Osaka (July 7th) and Narita (July 8th) as well as Athens, Larnaca and Rome from July 15th