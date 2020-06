Center Parcs to reopen across UK next month



Added: 26.06.2020 9:33 | 2 views | 0 comments



Source: www.youtube.com



Center Parcs has announced it will reopen its UK villages from Monday, July 13th. The announcement comes after all five villages closed their doors on March 20th in response to the global coronavirus pandemic. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: UK