Malta to welcome holidaymakers from mid-July



Added: 23.06.2020



Source: spar-international.com



Malta will lift restrictions on all flight arrivals, including from the United Kingdom, on July 15th. British tourists will be welcome back Malta, Gozo and Comino for leisure and business trips. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Malta