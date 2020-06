Dubai to reopen to tourists on July 7th



Added: 22.06.2020 11:41 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: whatson.ae



Dubai has confirmed it will allow foreign visitors to enter from July 7th. Travellers with residency visas will be able to enter from today, in what is seen as a further easing of the coronavirus lockdown. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Dubai