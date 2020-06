Pierre & Vacances reopens properties in France



Added: 22.06.2020 10:33 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: www.homeaway.co.uk



Pierre & Vacances has opened most of its 165 French destinations to clients. Properties across the country have been closed since March 17th, when France entered lockdown in an attempt to slow the spread of Covid-19. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: France