The company now offers two daily frequencies in both directions, connecting the cities of Barcelona, Girona and Figueres with the French cities of Perpignan, Narbonne, Béziers, Agde, Sète, Montpellier, Nimes, Avignon, Aix-en-Provence, Marseille, Valence and Paris.