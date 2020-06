UNWTO praises €4.2bn Spanish tourism package



Source: www.catholicnewsagency.com



The head of the United Nations specialised agency attended a meeting with Spanish president, Pedro Sánchez, in Madrid earlier to learn about work being done to ease restrictions on travel introduced as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. More in feedproxy.google.com » SPA Tags: President