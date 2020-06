Hilton cuts corporate workforce as travel stumbles



Hotel giant Hilton will cut more than a fifth of it head office staff as the company downsizes in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Some 22 per cent, or 2,100 jobs, will go at the company, which has been hard hit by a slowdown in travel caused by the Covid-19 outbreak.