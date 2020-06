Transport cut as Beijing battles new Covid-19 cases



More than 1,200 flights have been cancelled in Beijing as the Chinese capital locks down in response to a new outbreak of Covid-19. Railway services have been also been reduced until at least July 9th. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Beijing