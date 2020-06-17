Accelya to acquire Farelogix after Sabre deal collapse



Accelya has entered into a definitive agreement to buy Farelogix, a provider of software as a service solutions for airline retailing and new distribution capability-enabled commerce. More in feedproxy.google.com »