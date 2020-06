Ripe Retail Pop-Up headed for Palm Jumeirah



Nakheel Mall is hosting a Ripe Retail Pop-Up every weekend from now until October 24th. The event brings together up to 20 home-grown small businesses for a boutique market on Palm Jumeirah. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Malta