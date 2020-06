United mortgages MileagePlus loyalty scheme for US$5bn



United Airlines has said it expects to have total available liquidity of approximately $17 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2020. The amount reflects a new $5 billion loan to be secured against the its loyalty program, MileagePlus. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Mortgages