Focus: Viking cave: a must-see in Thailand



Added: 15.06.2020 10:27 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: theculturetrip.com



Thailand’s natural landscapes are known across the globe. One of the most infamous places that are sure to be top of the list in Thailand, is Koh Phi Phi. After all, it was on this island oasis that movies were filmed; the perfect set with blue, transparent waters dancing in the background hitting rocky mountainous ranges. More in feedproxy.google.com » SPA, Thailand Tags: Movies