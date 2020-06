JA Enchanted Island Resort opens to private hire



Outstanding luxury property JA Enchanted Island Resort in the Seychelles has announced new island buy-out rates. Guests looking for the ultimate in luxury can hire a private paradise from prices starting from €9,950 per night, allowing up to 24 guests to have a whole island to themselves. More in feedproxy.google.com »