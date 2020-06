The Pointe reopens to visitors of all ages



Visitors over 60-years-of-age are now welcome at the Pointe on the Palm Jumeirah in Dubai. Guests of a certain age had previously been advised to stay away to mitigate the risks of contracting Covid-19. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Dubai