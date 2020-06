TUI Group pushes holiday return into July



TUI Group has pushed back the return of its operations in the UK into July. The travel giant had hoped to begin offering holidays again on June 30th, but this has now been delayed to July 10th. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: UK