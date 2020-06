Etihad launches travel vouchers scheme to woo passengers



Added: 11.06.2020 9:22 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: www.emirates247.com



Etihad Airways has launched a new travel vouchers scheme designed to entice customers back into the air. Passengers who buy an Etihad ticket before June 24th will receive 50 per cent of the cost of that ticket back, to use as credit on another flight after August 1st. More in feedproxy.google.com » Cher Tags: Etihad Airways