Thames Clippers prepares for London return



Added: 10.06.2020



Source: www.flightcentre.com.au



Thames Clippers will return to service on June 15th to help Londoners safely commute through the capital. The operator has implemented a range of enhanced hygiene and social distancing measures to allow for a safer transport option through London. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: London