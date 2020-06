Gatwick to reopen North Terminal next week



Gatwick has introduced a range of measures to protect the wellbeing of both passengers and staff as the airport prepares to reopen its North Terminal on June 15th. The move comes as airlines start scaling up flying programmes in the wake of the Covid-19 shutdown. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Gatwick