Eurowings ramps up schedule as demand returns



Source: european-aviation.net



Eurowings is significantly increasing its flight programme for both business and leisure travellers this summer as the coronavirus pandemic recedes in Europe. The low-cost carrier will fly to 80 per cent of its destinations during the season. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: EU