Jamaica to reopen to international tourists on Monday



Added: 10.06.2020 8:55 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: rjrnewsonline.com



Jamaica has announced it will reopen its borders for international travellers on June 15th. The country is currently repatriating 8,000 Jamaican nationals who have been stranded overseas due to Covid-19 related travel restrictions. More in feedproxy.google.com »