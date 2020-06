Vacation Rentals pledges refunds following CMA probe



Added: 09.06.2020 9:16 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: www.coloradodirectory.com



Vacation Rentals has changed its policy to ensure customers will have the option of a full refund if a booking has been cancelled because of restrictions associated with the coronavirus outbreak. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Police