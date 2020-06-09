Travel restrictions push Jet2.com relaunch back two weeks



Source: www.aviationbusinessnews.com



Ongoing travel restrictions in place as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic have seen Jet2.com further delay its return to operations. The holiday company is now aiming to recommence its flights and holidays programme on July 15th. More in feedproxy.google.com »