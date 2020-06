UK introduces 14-day quarantine for new arrivals



Arrivals into the UK will be expected to quarantine for two weeks from today, in a move that has caused anxiety in the hospitality sector. Travellers arriving by plane, ferry or train - including UK nationals - must give an address where they will self-isolate. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: UK