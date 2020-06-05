365 Tickets collapses into liquidation



Added: 05.06.2020 18:24 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: www.365tickets.co.uk



365 Tickets, which traded under the names of 365 Global Tickets and 365 Tickets International, sold and distributed tickets for tourist attractions around the world and was expected to turnover Â£20-Â£25 million in the coming year. More in feedproxy.google.com »