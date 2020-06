Skydive Dubai reopens at Palm Jumeirah



The skydiving centre in Dubai Marina has resumed operations at Palm Jumeirah drop zone, with some strict new rules in place to keep skydivers safe during the Covid-19 pandemic. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Dubai