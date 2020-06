Stanley appointed Asia-Pacific president for Airbus



Source: mp3fordfiesta.com



Based in Singapore, Anand Stanley will lead the strategy and future positioning of Airbus and its divisions across the region. He succeeds Patrick de Castelbajac, who is leaving the company, and will take up the new role in July. More in feedproxy.google.com » Singapore Tags: President