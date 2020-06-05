NH Hotels to reopen half of global portfolio



Added: 05.06.2020 12:52 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: www.westtours.de



NH Hotel Group has launched a plan to gradually reopen its hotels around the world. The company said the plan was in line with the easing of restrictions in most countries and with comes with a view to reactivating activity as demand increases. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Hotels