Stobart Group raises £100m in share offering



Source: www.airportwatch.org.uk



The group, which owns Southend Airport, said it requires additional liquidity to fund its short-term cash obligations and to enable it to build a strong foundation from which it can return its aviation business to growth. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Aviation