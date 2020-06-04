American reveals latest increase in capacity



American Airlines is getting ready for summer travel by restoring more flights and re-opening key Admirals Club lounges. In total, system-wide capacity amounts to approximately 40 per cent of July 2019 flying. More in feedproxy.google.com »